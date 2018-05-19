Manny Pacquiao shuts down rumours Lucas Matthysse fight is in jeopardy

Superstar Manny Pacquiao has responded to the rumours that came out of Argentina that claimed Pac-Man’s July fight with Lucas Matthysse was in jeopardy. As per Philstar.com, a report surfaced yesterday (Manila time) from an Argentine TV station that said the fight was to be postponed.





Pacquiao, annoyed at what he calls “malicious and untrue” talk, said that certain people want to “sabotage the fight.” This, Manny insisted, will not work – the fight, set for Kuala Lumper on July 15, will go ahead as planned.

“Where can you find a card with four world title fights? That’s why some people want to sabotage it,” Pacquiao told reporters from the Elorde Boxing Gym in Manila yesterday. “But I want to be world champion again.”

Pacquiao, who will turn 40 this coming December, actually thanked the would-be sabotage for the “added publicity” the upcoming fight has now enjoyed. Having been training for a number of weeks now, the future Hall of Famer says he is “shifting our training to a higher gear now.” Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune has now arrived in camp and Pacquiao has around seven weeks to go until the fight takes place.

Who knows what we can expect when Pacquiao and Mattyhsse do clash in the ring. How much has Manny got left? How much has 35 year old Matthysse got left? It could prove to be an explosive fight, or on the other hand, the two veterans may not have the pop and the firepower they once had. But as Pacquiao says, it will be a stacked card on July 15.





The main event is of course the big attraction though, and if Pacquiao can beat Matthysse, and take the version of the WBA welterweight title the dangerous Argentine puncher currently holds and will be defending, who knows – the all-time great could feature in another genuine super-fight before he finally hangs up his gloves.

Talk of a that catch-weight bout between Pacquiao and current pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko refuses to go away.