Manny Pacquiao – Mario Barrios Talks “Back On”

It seems there is a good chance that living legend and all-time great Manny Pacquiao could fight again. A few months back, there was talk of Pac-Man returning to the ring for the first time since losing a decision against Yordenis Ugas, this loss occurring in August of 2021. There was talk of a possible Pacquiao-Conor Benn fight, as well as the possibility of a Pacquiao-Mario Barrios fight.

Now, as per multiple sources, including Sports Illustrated, Boxing News, and the first to report the news, Brunch Boxing, talks for a fight between Pacquiao and Barrios are “back on.” Nothing is close to finalised, and Pacquiao cannot formally announce any fight until after May 12, which is when his campaign to become Senator in the Philippines ends.

But talks are again ongoing, and maybe Barrios, who holds the WBC welterweight title and was last seen retaining it with a draw against Abel Ramos, this in November, will fight the multi-weight king. Pacquiao has, as we know, boxed exhibition matches since “retiring” after coming up short on the cards against Ugas, and the fire still burns.

Now, as per Boxing News, “sources” have informed the trade paper in the UK that negotiations for a Barrios-Pacquiao fight are back underway.

Again, absolutely nothing is close to done, and maybe this fight and any talk of it will fade away as was the case around ten months ago. But who knows? Put it this way, would YOU be shocked if Manny did fight again, this at age 46? Pacquiao already holds the record as the oldest welterweight champion in the history of the sport – his July 2019 win over Keith Thurman seeing the southpaw dynamo win the WBA belt at 147 pounds, this at the age of 40.

Now, can Pacquiao come back and break his own record? Should he try to do so? Let’s see how Manny’s bid for the Senate ends up. If he comes up short in his latest political bid, maybe Pac-Man will indeed lace ’em up one more time.

Who wins if Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39) fights Barrios, who is 29 years old, and has a record of 29-2-1(18), here in 2025?