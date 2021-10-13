Malik Scott says Deontay Wilder talking ‘Get-Back’ to continue fighting

Deontay Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott says he will continue his career after his crushing loss to Tyson Fury last Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott says the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is already talking about wanting a “Get-back” fight.

Scott isn’t saying who the hard-hitting Wilder might be fighting, but he’s going to need to be careful.

With the 35-year-old Deontay’s conditioning problems that surfaced immediately in the first round against Fury, there’s not a lot of heavyweights in the division that he can be counted on to beat if that issue lingers.

The bulked-up 238-lb Wilder’s stamina looked so poor that he appeared to require oxygen by the third round. His stamina led to Fury beating him because he couldn’t fight hard the way he needed to for him to compete at a fast pace.

Malik isn’t ready to admit that he failed to focus enough attention on working on Wilder’s cardio during camp, but it’s fair to say that he didn’t put enough focus on that area.

“Hell yeah, he’s already talking about the ‘get-back.‘ The dude is a real warrior,” said Malik Scott on social media when asked if Deontay will ever fight again.

If Wilder doesn’t make huge improvements in his cardio almost immediately, his career could be effectively over he runs out of gas and absorbs another loss in his next fight.

In reacting to Wilder’s loss last Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said that Deontay was a better fighter in the first fight with Fury when he weighed 219 lbs.

All the weight that Wilder has packed on hasn’t helped him in his last two fights with Fury.

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez says Wilder needs to improve his conditioning and moves because they’re not what they need to be.

“Great fight. I think Wilder needs more conditioning, more moves,” said Canelo Alvarez to The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

“It’s difficult if you don’t have conditioning and don’t know how to move. That’s why Fury beat him. Fury’s a great fighter,” said Canelo.

Canelo is referring to when he walks about Wilder needing to work on his “move” is the upper body and head movement that he failed to utilize against Fury, and Wilder was too easy to hit.

Deontay might not want to get rid of Malik because they seem to be pretty close, but he needs to consider doing that because he’s done downhill in his performances in his last two fights with Fury.

A good trainer like Eddy Reynoso would have worked on Wilder’s upper body movement and stuck to a game plan during the fight last weekend. Moreover, Reynoso wouldn’t have agreed to Wilder’s idea of bulking up to 238 lbs for the trilogy fight with Fury.

If you saw how badly Wilder’s cardio was negatively impacted in his previous fight with Fury when he bulked up from 219 to 231 lbs, Reynoso would have seen that it was a foolish idea for Deontay to add more weight to bulk up to 238 lbs.

Wilder needs to make four moves to save his career: