Malik Scott On Fury-Wilder III: Tyson Fury Will Not Make It Out Of Five Rounds

Once again guests on 78Sports TV, Deontay Wilder and his foe turned trainer Malik Scott had plenty of stuff to say ahead of the fast-approaching three-match with bitter rival Tyson Fury. Wilder is still adamant Fury cheated to beat him, and he is saying Fury will “come up with some way” to cheat again in the third fight. However, trainer Scott says Fury will not last too long in the ring in Las Vegas, that he will be stopped inside five rounds.

Scott, who has got himself one huge debut assignment as the former WBC heavyweight champion’s trainer, says Wilder will become a two-time heavyweight champion on July 24.

“Deontay Wilder’s going to be heavyweight champion of the world for the second time,” Scott stated. “Tyson Fury will not make it out of five rounds – that’s my prediction for the fight. Training camp is going great. Retribution is on the menu, this guy has done everything we asked and more and he’s really turned a leaf into doing things that he’s never done before to get what he hasn’t done before.”

Wilder again let Scott do most of the talking but “The Bronze Bomber” did say that this fight is “the first time when I’ve got into a fight where I’ve been healed.” Wilder said that for many of his fights he has fought “with different injuries.”

“At this point in time I’m all healed up and that’s the worst thing Fury could have done; giving me time to heal and I feel amazing, like a young man again. I’m still young, but I feel like I’m 16.”

Wilder added how the third fight will “not be anything like the second fight.” But can Wilder really change, can he really improve and add to his game at age 35? The odds say no but there is a certain sense of sheer belief on the part of Scott. When talk first began regarding the possibility of a third fight between Fury and Wilder most fans were less than interested, feeling Fury is simply the superior fighter.

Maybe he is, but Scott and his fighter seem about as motivated as is possible. Can Fury possibly be as motivated and as driven going into the third fight? How shocked would you be if Wilder did KO Fury inside five rounds?