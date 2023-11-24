Mahmoud Charr Calls Out Derek Chisora For February 17 Fight

Derek Chisora might just have a “world” heavyweight title fight in the offing. Mahmoud Charr, formerly known as Manuel Charr, has called Chisora out via social media, Charr saying he wants to get it on with his fellow veteran on February 17th.

Yes, February 17th is the date we will see, finally, the heavyweight unification showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, this in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And Charr, who has what can certainly be looked at as a pretty tenuous claim towards being a current heavyweight champ, of the WBA variety, wants to fight Chisora on the card.

“Chisora, it’s time to shine again! I respect your last fights, and you show the world that you are a great fighter and true challenger for me to fight for the WBA world title. I hope you are ready to fight me, brother, in Saudi Arabia on February 17. Two world title fights for the undisputed heavyweight championship and for the WBA regular world title. Let’s make it happen, Inshalla,” Charr wrote on X, with a mock fight poster attached.

Charr, 34-4(20), was awarded the version of the WBA heavyweight title he currently holds as the result of a court ruling in his favor, this taking place back in September, with Charr being “reinstated” as WBA regular champ. Since then, “Diamond Boy,” as the Syrian-born German is known, has been looking for a big-money fight. It was thought Charr would fight Jarrell Miller, but that fell through, and now Charr is calling out Chisora, 34-13(23).

Both men are 39 years old (Chisora turns 40 next month), and both men have seen better days, Chisora especially. However, if we ignore the claim that this fight would be any kind of a world heavyweight title fight, Charr-Chisora would perhaps prove to be a decent enough scrap, especially as undercard fodder. Both men insist on fighting on (fans have been calling for Chisora’s retirement for years, so many wars the likable Londoner has been in), and against each other, maybe Charr and Chisora would give us an entertaining fight.

Let’s see if Chisora takes Charr up on his offer.