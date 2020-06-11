Magdaleno vs. Vicente ESPN Weights & Photos

Top Rank on ESPN live events continue Thursday, June 11 when former junior featherweight world champion and top featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno faces Dominican puncher Yenifel Vicente in a 10-rounder, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Jessie Magdaleno 127.9 lbs vs. Yenifel Vicente 126.5 lbs

(Featherweight – 128-lb Catchweight — 10 Rounds)

Eric Mondragon 133 lbs vs. Mike Sanchez 132.3 lbs

(Lightweight — 4 Rounds

Gabriel Muratalla 118.3 lbs vs. Fernando Robles 118 lbs

(Bantamweight — 4 Rounds)

Adam López 125.8 lbs vs. Louie Coria 124.7 lbs

(Vacant NABF Featherweight Title — 10 Rounds)

June 11

MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom

Main Event

Jessie Magdaleno (27-1, 18 KOs) vs. Yenifel Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs)

10 rounds, Featherweight

Top-ranked featherweight contender Magdaleno has defeated veterans Rafael Rivera and Rico Ramos since moving up from the junior featherweight ranks. The Las Vegas native will be fighting in his hometown for the first time since he dethroned four-weight kingpin Nonito Donaire in November 2016. Vicente, the author of numerous highlight-reel knockouts, is 11-1 with 11 knockouts in his last 12 fights.

“It feels great to be one of the first fighters back,” Magdaleno said. “I’m excited to get back in the ring, especially after my last fight was canceled. I didn’t get discouraged. And I am even more ready now. I can’t wait to showcase my talent to the ESPN audience. What better way to show that the champ is back?”

Co-Feature

Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) vs. Louie Coria (12-2, 7 KOs)

10 rounds, vacant NABF Featherweight title

Lopez, a native of Glendale, California, is back following his seesaw throwdown against Oscar Valdez last November, a bout he took on a day’s notice after Valdez’s original opponent missed weight. Despite a 3.5-pound weight disadvantage, he knocked down Valdez in the second round before being stopped in the seventh. The “Glendale Gatti” will have a tough task in Coria, a Robert Garcia-trained fighter who has won three straight since a split decision loss at super featherweight.

“I will put a show on for all the fight fans around the world and show them what I’m made of,” Lopez said. “The Valdez fight was an incredible experience. I’m ready to get what’s left of 2020 going and move toward a title shot. The whole team is working hard and preparing well. Tune in. I’m going to put on a show.”

Undercard

Bryan Lua (5-0, 2 KOs), from California’s Central Valley, will return following a more than two-year layoff against Dan Murray (5-3, 0 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Bantamweight prospect Gabriel Muratalla (2-0, 2 KOs) will make his 2020 debut in a four-rounder versus Fernando Robles (2-2, 0 KOs).

In a battle of unbeaten California-based lightweights scheduled for six or four rounds, Eric Mondragon (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Mike Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).