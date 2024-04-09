Canelo vs. Munguia Undercard: A PPV Dumpster Fire Missing the One Spark It Needs

Well, PBC announced the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia card today, and fans are trashing it, labeling it as a raging dumpster fire for May 4th, saying they’re not going to purchase it on PPV.

If you’re Premier Boxing Champions, it would be a good idea about now to try and salvage this sinking ship and add Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to the card against the best available contender they can get for him at short notice.

Even if they have to pull Conor Benn in as the sacrificial lamb for Boots Ennis to slaughter, it would be infinitely better than the three mediocre, non-fan-pleasing fights that were added to the

The Undercard Trainwreck

Marios Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: WBC interim welterweight champion Barrios defends his trinket title against Marcos Maidana’s brother, Fabian. This is a guy who has NEVER fought anyone in the top tier during his career, yet still suffered two losses. Fabian is not ranked in the top 15, and anyone’s guess why he’s being used as Barrios’ opponent.

WBC interim welterweight champion Barrios defends his trinket title against Marcos Maidana’s brother, Fabian. This is a guy who has NEVER fought anyone in the top tier during his career, yet still suffered two losses. Fabian is not ranked in the top 15, and anyone’s guess why he’s being used as Barrios’ opponent. Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno: Former WBC super bantamweight champion Figueroa defends his WBC interim featherweight title against the recently beaten former WBO 122-lb champion Magdaleno, who has seen better days.

Former WBC super bantamweight champion Figueroa defends his WBC interim featherweight title against the recently beaten former WBO 122-lb champion Magdaleno, who has seen better days. Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestra: This fight is one of the poorer ones on the card. The WBA welterweight champion is defending his title against 37-year-old Maestra (6-0-1, 5 KOs). Out of all the people that Stanionis could defend against, it has to be against a guy with just seven fights in the pro ranks. It’s depressing.

The undercard looks like a cheap nickel-and-dime job, thrown in to save money without much thought about giving fans value for their $70+ spent on ordering it on PPV. PBC and Golden Boy should at least put one good fight on the card that makes it worthy to order for fans.

While they’re at it, take the three fights they added to the card today and put those on the preliminary off-TV portion of the event.