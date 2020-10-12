Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury on December 5th

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne says he’s learned that he’s being considered as the next opponent for Tyson Fury to defend his WBC title against on December 5th.

Deontay Wilder is no longer an option for Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) after his team didn’t commit to December 19th for the trilogy match.

Fury is now looking at other options along with his team at Top Rank. As reported earlier, fringe contender Agit Kabayel is the leading candidate to face Fury. Kabayel barely makes it as an option for Fury with his #15 WBC ranking.

The 41-year-old Browne (29-2, 25 KOs) isn’t ranked in the top 15 by any of the four sanctioning bodies at this time.

That could be a problem for Fury unless his promoters at Top Rank smooth things over with the World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman for them to make an exception.

If Top Rank asks the WBC to grant them this request to have Browne as Fury’s opponent on December 5th, they accommodate him.

Browne willing to fight Fury in December

“I woke up this morning with the awesome news that Tyson Fury is looking at myself as a candidate for a fight in December,” said ‘Big Daddy’ Lucas Browne on his Instagram site. “The Fury-Wilder fight is no longer happening, so he wants to have some warmup fight before the Joshua match.

“Now if that were me, I’d be more than willing to jump right in. It would be an absolute honor to jump in the ring with ‘The Gypsy King,’ who I believe is one of the best heavyweights on the planet at the moment.

“In saying that, wouldn’t it be awesome for me to knock him out and have all these fans hate me at the same time. That’s something I would absolutely love to happen. It would be an honor for me to share the ring with him,” said Browne.

Big Daddy is coming off of a second-round knockout victory over John Hopoate last November. Currently, Browne has been inactive for the last 11 months due to COVID. Before his win over Hopoate, he lost British domestic level heavyweight Dave Allen by a third-round knockout in April 2019.

That loss was a bitter pill for Browne to swallow, considering that Allen is pretty much a ham & egger type of heavyweight. That’s not the kind of fighter that former heavyweight world champions lose to, but it shows you where Browne’s career is at right now. He’s never had great hand speed, but he looks slower than used to be.

Lucas will be trying to knockout Tyson

“I would be going in there to knock him out,” said Lucas. “That would be the plan. I could be losing 11 rounds and still knock you out in the 12th. That’s why I’m always going to be dangerous no matter what. I can be looking like s*** in losing a fight and still knock you out.

“Tyson Fury, thank you for the consideration. I do hope it comes off. I am training and waiting for a fight. COVID has put a stop to a lot of things at the moment, and hopefully, this is something that could really change my life as well.

“Thank you for your consideration. I do hope it comes off. It would be an absolute honor. I’ll be training my a** off and waiting for the phone call,” said Browne.

Big Daddy Browne has got to try and KO Fury if he gets that fight because he’s not going to out-box him. If you’re Browne, you’ve got to empty your gas tank in the first three or four rounds to have any chance of winning the fight against Fury.