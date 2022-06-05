Lucas Browne Revives His Career With Upset KO Of Junior Fa, But Fa’s Team Will Appeal

Heaven knows, Lucas Browne has had an up-and-down ring career. Last night in Australia (afternoon local time) on the massive Haney Vs. Kambosos card, the veteran heavyweight slugger pulled off a massive upset as he took out the once-beaten, much younger Junior Fa in the very first round. Browne is now 43 years old and he has crossed over into journeyman-trial horse territory, but he shocked 32 year old Fa by twice sending him to the mat and getting the stoppage win.

Browne is now 31-3(27). Fa, who had only been beaten by Joseph Parker, this via 12 round decision, is now 19-2(10).

Browne was rightfully celebrating his big, career-reviving win, yet there is already talk of the result being appealed by Fa’s team. Speaking with Stuff NZ, Fa’s manger, Mark Keddell, says his fighter was twice hit with “unintentional fouls.” Keddell says the two shots hit Fa “behind the ear, towards the back of the head.”

“They were not intentional fouls, but they were telling,” Keddell said. “Junior’s future is involved here, and we owe it to him to try to get the result overturned. Initially I thought he [Fa] had hurt his shoulder. We were surprised at how long it took Junior to drop, it was such a slow topple. When we watched the video [later] I couldn’t believe it. Junior is one of the nicest guys in boxing, and he has been undone by unintentional fouls here.”

Keddell says he aims to protest the decision and have it changed to a technical draw. So is this a case of sour grapes or does Fa and his team have a legit complaint to make? Watch the video of the fight and decide for yourself if you wish to. We will have to see how this story develops. It would, however, be a shame if Browne’s win was taken away from him. At this late stage in his career, Browne may not enjoy many more good nights in the ring.