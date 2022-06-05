Devin Haney Too Good For Kambosos, And There’s Nothing To Suggest It Will Be Any Different In A Rematch

All along, Devin Haney insisted he was “levels above” George Kambosos Jr, and it turned out to be so last night (afternoon local time in Australia) as “The Dream” dominated the defending unified lightweight champ over 12 rounds. Haney’s big win – via scores of 118-110 (this probably the most accurate card handed in) and 116-112 twice – makes him THE man at 135 pound, holder of all four belts.

Haney boxed beautifully last night, his speed, accuracy, composure and sheer ring generalship something to behold. Now a perfect 28-0(15), Haney has the look of a fighter who has true global superstardom in his future. There is of course immediate talk of a rematch with the now 20-1(10) Kambosos. The former champ entered last night’s fight – really one of the biggest ever in Australian boxing history – armed with a rematch clause. Kambosos, dejected but defiant, is almost certain to activate it.

Haney says no problem.

“This is a dream come true,” a victorious Haney said. “I was going through it without my dad being here because I knew it was a big moment for us. We both dreamed of this. I was comfortable. The game plan was to go there and hit and not get hit, and I did that for the majority of the fight. I want to thank George and all of Australia. Thank you, George, for giving me my shot. Inshallah. If Allah wants it to happen, I will be back.”

It won’t be down to any deity when it comes to whether or not Haney will be back: it will be down to Kambosos, and whether or not he wants to do it again. Kambosos gave Haney credit for his win but at the same time he grumbled how the new champ “didn’t want to mix it up.” Will Kambosos now go away, get back in the gym and attempt to come up with a plan that will see him get revenge? It does look like a tough, tough task. Haney, still to reach his prime, may get even better. Kambosos, at age 28, may have peaked.

Haney now has to prove his greatness and remain as champion for as long as he is able. The lightweight title has changed hands three times over the last couple of years or so, as Teofimo Lopez dethroned Vasiliy Lomachenko and looked for a time as the new king of the 135 pound division, set for a long reign. Teo then lost to Kambosos, who was for a time the new boss seemingly set for a long reign. Now it’s Haney’s turn to try and stay on the throne and not lose the titles in HIS maiden defence.

Judging by last night’s superb performance there is nothing to suggest Haney will not stay where he is for some months, if not years.