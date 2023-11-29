Unbeaten Russian Heavyweight Mark Petrovski To Face Lucas Browne In Dubai On December 9

Unbeaten Russian heavyweight prospect Mark Petrovski will face veteran big guy Lucas Browne in Dubai on December 9th. Possibly a good test for the 24-year-old southpaw who won the world amateur championship at super heavyweight in 2021, Browne is one of those fighters who seems to have been around forever. Currently 31-4(27), 44-year-old “Big Daddy” was last seen being stopped by Jarrell Miller in a fun fight slugfest. Australia’s Browne just keeps on fighting, and he has a ton of experience.

In his last fight, Petrovski won a close decision over another veteran in recently turned Russian citizen Kevin Johnson. It’s way too early to tell if Petrovski will go on to achieve big things at the pro level. Against Browne, Petrovski will be giving away quite a bit of height and weight. Still, the much younger man should be able to get the win here, although Petrovski may not be able to halt Browne.

The December 9 card in Dubai will also see 12-1(7) cruiserweight Evgeny Tishchenko in action, the 2016 Olympic gold medal winner from Russia to face Germany’s Leon Harth, 22-5-1. Also, 2020 Olympic silver medal winner Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, 2-0 as a pro and also from Russia, will face Germany’s Artur Mann, 20-3, at cruiserweight.

In addition, there will be some bouts that see top amateurs fighting each other in what has been described as a ‘pro-style boxing format.’

The year-end boxing schedule really is quite hectic, and the card in Dubai will add to the big number of good fights to watch as 2023 comes to a close.

Of course, the big card everyone is looking forward to in a huge way will come on December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Boxing sure has changed these past few months, with so many of the big fights now taking place in the Middle East.