Jarrell Miller Stops Lucas Browne In Sixth Round Of An Entertaining Brawl – Boxing Results

Moments ago in Dubai, Jarrell Miller scored a 6th round TKO win over Lucas Browne. The heavyweight brawl, between two huge men – Miller having tipped-in at 333 pounds, Browne at 277 – proved to be entertaining and fun to watch. As maligned as the match up was, with good reason, today’s scrap was a good one.

Miller, the younger man by almost a full decade, let his hands go in a won’t take no for an answer fashion in round six, a series of rights driving Browne into the ropes and then down. “Big Daddy” got back up but he looked very tired upon doing so and “Big Baby” soon got the finish with his follow-up attack, the referee diving in. Time was 2:33 of round six. Miller is now 26-0-1(22). Browne falls to 31-4(27).

Right from the start, both guys came out and went to work, looking to land hefty shots. Perhaps knowing they could not go the full distance whilst carrying such a hefty poundage, the two giants unloaded as they tried for the KO. Miller, who we all know failed drugs tests that ruined his shot at Anthony Joshua four years ago, broke through in round four, hurting his 43 year old foe. Browne held on and made it through the session.

The New Zealander came back to have a good round five, the trading ensuing once again. But then, in round six, the trash-talking New Yorker finally broke Browne’s resistance, getting the stoppage win he had predicted he would get. Miller, still reasonably young at age 34, has now won three fights since being banned from the sport back in 2019.

For Browne, a former WBA heavyweight champ, this loss, his fourth, with all his defeats coming via stoppage, could signal the end of his up and down, often exciting career.

Today’s fight was no Foreman-Lyle but it was never going to be. Instead, two big, big guys came in and, willing to rumble, they gave the fans a pretty good show that certainly proved worth watching.