Errol Spence: “Shouldn’t be a rematch” for Haney vs. Kambosos

Errol Spence Jr is one of many who feel that it’s pointless to have a rematch between Devin Haney and the dethroned unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. after the way ‘The Dream’ dominated the champion last Saturday night.

What welterweight champion Spence Jr isn’t saying is how boring the Kambosos-Haney fight was, and that reasons enough for there not to be a rematch.

Styles make fights, and the mix of Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) and the limited boxer Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is sleep-inducing.

Rematch clause in the contract

Kambosos Jr. (20-1, 10 KOs) has a rematch clause in the contract, and he’s saying he wants to run it back. Poor Kambosos’s career is about to be extinct, so you can’t blame him for insisting on a rematch.

Almost any of the top contenders in the lightweight division would likely beat Kambosos soundly. That’s why he pretty much has no other option but to insist on the rematch with Haney.

If Kambosos is going to stubbornly insist on a second fight, it’s going to tie Haney down for a contest that few people will want to see.

Shouldn’t be a rematch tho lol — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) June 5, 2022

With Haney now the undisputed lightweight champion, he can create a lot more interest from boxing fans if he faces one of these solid fighters next:

Shakur Stevenson

Vasyl Lomachenko

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis

Ryan Garcia

Teofimo Lopez

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Haney says the rematch won’t be any different

“No, there’s nothing he can do,” said Haney about whether Kambosos can improve for the rematch to try and beat him. “Maybe he can have [a better effort] in a rematch, but to win? That’s left field, once again,” said Haney.

Kambosos looked clueless throughout, and incapable of switching to a plan B. Even if he had attempted to adapt, Haney would have neutralized whatever he was doing right away because he was simply a better fighter.

Kambosos was an accidental champion, a guy that was supposed to be easy work for the previous champ Teofimo Lopez, but he was able to beat him due to his injuries.

“He has to go back to the drawing board and make adjustments,” Haney continued about Kambosos. “I can’t really say what exactly, because anything he does, I’m going to be prepared for.

“Like I said before the fight, he was saying a lot, but I said I will [neutralize] his best attributes, and that’s what I did. He really didn’t land any clean, solid shots, “said Haney.