Lucas Browne vs. Dillian Whyte – Road To Redemption

We have less than a week to this much anticipated fight between the man from South London and the man from south of the world.





In the words of Eddie Hearn, it is going to be violent…

What started off as a twitter feud (as so often they do now), has now materialized into a fight, with the winner looking for a fight Vs Wilder and/or Joshua/Parker. Win this fight and forget all the past misdemeanors and fights that have happened, to the victory will go the spoils and a top three ranking in most if not all organizations.

Dillian Whyte has rebuilt his body since being Ko’d by Joshua. Strength and conditioning coaches have been brought on board. His training regime looks more disciplined than before and he has the loom of a man who views Browne with disdain as in “You’re in my way chump” however, you can’t put muscles on a jaw and has been buzzed by Chisora and also Helenius. He also struggled to beat Helenius, even though one of them was injured and it wasn’t Whyte.

Whyte – ” I’m not overlooking Browne, I’m focused on going to town on him. If I don’t knock him out, I will not be happy. The plan is to beat Browne and move closer to a world title shot. Beating him should make me a mandatory challenger for a world title – I’m highly ranked across the board, I’ll be a more than credible world title challenger. I’ve been building my way up so we’re set for a big year.”

Lucas Browne is under no illusions about his ability as a fighter as he said in the recently shown The Gloves Are Off. He needs one shot to buzz Whyte for 10 seconds whilst the ref counts him out. I’m not sure that is the best tactic to employ with Whyte however, Browne does have KO power and could quite easily finish Whyte with one punch. He has mentioned his jab and that will be key, he’ll need to keep the emotional Whyte off him in the first few rounds whilst he finds his range and his jab is the only way he will do it. Browne is not the most fluid of fighters and will always come forward, luckily Whyte doesn’t possess that one punch KO power.





Browne – “I don’t want it to go to a judges’ decision, I don’t like judges, so I definitely want a stoppage, whether it’s him not coming out for the round, or whatever it might be. I just want to stop him.”

Whyte’s best win for me was against Chisora, although I’m not sure he actually won it. Browne’s best win is against Chagaev, where he won the WBA Heavyweight “Title”.

Records of both fighters on paper is impressive –

Browne 25 wins, 0 Losses, 22 KOs.

Whyte 22 Wins, 1 Loss, 16 KOs.





There has been lots of debate about the careers of both fighters. Have they fought top level? Have they handled themselves in the ring? Who has the better resume? That will soon all become academic.

My prediction is Browne to catch up with Whyte fairly early due to Whyte’s style.

Stoppage for Browne around the 5th round.

