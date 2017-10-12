Lomachenko says he’ll “Squash” Rigondeaux, Rigo out to make statement

In what may well turn out to be the best, most fascinating fight of the year, saved for the end of the year as it has been – Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeux has attracted fan attention in one big way; hence the December 9 fight selling out two full months ahead of bell-one.

UK fans can catch the action live on Box Nation, and it was via a short piece with the boxing channel’s web site that Ukraine’s Lomachenko, 9-1(7) declared how he will “squash” the unbeaten Cuban when they clash in New York. As fans know, “Rigo” will be making quite a step up in weight: from super-bantam to super-featherweight, and for this reason, “Hi-Tech,” feels he will not get too much credit for beating the naturally smaller and older man.





But Rigondeaux, 17-0(11) says that he is looking forward to making a statement in the clash of technically gifted southpaws. Indeed, via his twitter page, the poker-faced Rigondeaux said that he doesn’t want to hear anything about the weight this intriguing fight will be fought at, that we “can ask Freddie Roach how many big names [who are a lot bigger than me in size] have suffered under my hands at sparring.”

Despite this, many fans cannot help but be swayed Lomachenko’s way, simply because he is so much the naturally bigger, possibly stronger man. If these two great boxers were the exact same size, height and with the same reach, the debate over who wins would be huge. Even as things stand, however, there are still plenty of Rigondeaux supporters who feel his skills will be able to best those belonging to Lomachenko.

Lomachenko sees a stoppage win, Rigondeaux says we will lose our money if we bet against him winning. Whoever wins though, it should be a great fight. The winner may well be looked upon as the best boxer in the word today pound-for-pound. These two will be fighting for so much on December 9.

Interestingly and in other news regarding Rigondeaux, he tweeted yesterday how he is thoroughly enjoying the ongoing WBSS, where as he puts it “the best fight the best.” and he has said he would be willing to take part in such a tournament next year. “Sign me up next year!” he wrote.

If Rigondeaux defeats Lomachenko there will be a ton of future options open to him.