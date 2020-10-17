Loma vs Lopez Live Results from Las Vegas & UK Live Stream

Tonight in Las Vegas, IBF Lightweight world champ Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) squares off with WBA/WBO/WBC Franchise champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) in the most anticipated bout of 2020. ENTIRE card to air LIVE on ESPN AND ESPN+ starting at 7:30 pm ET – U.K. & German fight fans can order the event on Fite TV for £9.99

• Vasiliy Lomachenko 135 lbs …… Teofimo Lopez 135 lbs

• Alex Saucedo 140 lbs ……… ..Arnold Barboza Jr. 140 lbs

• Edgar Berlanga 169 lbs …….. Lanell Bellows 169 lbs

• Josue Vargas 142 lbs ………….Kendo Castaneda 142 lbs

• Jose Enrique Vivas W KO 1 John Vincent Moralde

• Quinton Randall W UD 6 Jan Carlos Rivera

• Jahi Tucker W UD 4 Charles Garner

Watch Lomachenko vs Lopez Live in Germany and the United Kingdom:





In the United States, the fight will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN + (Prelims at 7:30 PM ET, with the main card beginning approx. at 10 PM) and has been front and center in the minds of boxing fans from all over the world for nearly a year when Lopez won his title with a sensational 2nd round destruction of Richard Commey on December 14, 2020, at Madison Square Garden.

Undercard Live Stream:

Lomachenko, who many have at the top of the Pound-for-Pound rankings, will be facing his toughest test when he looks across the ring at the brash 23-year-old Brooklyn native in Lopez.

At Friday’s weigh-in, which was highlighted by a piercing stare-down, both fighters checked in at the lightweight limit of 135-pounds.

“Tomorrow night will be Teofimo’s coming out party. It will be the culmination of all the hard work he and his father have put in over eighteen years. It has been an honor for me and the entire Split-T family to have worked with him these last few years, and look forward to him being the youngest undisputed World Champion of the four-belt era,” said David McWater of Split-T Management.

Teofimo Lopez Press Conference Quotes:

“Hard work pays off. Eighteen years in, and it’s just the beginning, You haven’t seen anything yet.”

“The Takeover is not just a phrase we throw out there. This is the part where I’m leading the new generation. Winning this is a stamp and a mark to put on for the new era.”

“Get your popcorn ready and just enjoy the show. It’s ‘The Takeover.'”

“A true champion can adapt to everything. It goes for both of us. He fought in arenas sold out. I fought in arenas sold out. My job and my thing are having all of these belts wrapped around me.”

VASILIY LOMACHENKO VS. TEOFIMO LOPEZ JR. START TIME

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time (main card): 10 p.m. ET – The main card begins at 10 p.m ET, 7 p.m. local time in Las Vegas (3 a.m. in the U.K.). – The undercard begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

LOMACHENKO VS. LOPEZ TV & LIVE STREAM

U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+

U.K., Germany: FITE TV

ESPN will be broadcasting the Lomachenko vs. Lopez fight card for free, which will also be available via ESPN+. German and U.K. Fight Fans can order the event on Fite for £9.99.

VASILIY LOMACHENKO RECORD

Nationality: Ukrainian

Born: Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi

Height: 5’7″

Reach: 65 1/2″

Total fights: 15

Record: 14-1, 10 KOs

TEOFIMO LOPEZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: Brooklyn

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 68 1/2″

Total fights: 15

Record: 15-0, 12 KOs