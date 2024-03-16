Living Legend Roberto Duran In Hospital, Receiving Care For Heart Condition

Living legend and absolute all-time great Roberto Duran is reportedly in hospital right now, the 72 year old receiving care for a heart condition. As per a news story from Associated Press in Robert’s native Panama, the former multi-weight champ has required medical care due to “an atrioventricular blockade.”

As per the latest news, this from members of Duran’s family who are keeping his many millions of fans posted via social media, “We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health. We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him.”

Some of Duran’s former ring opponents, such as Iran Barkley, have also taken to social media to ask for prayers from fans for Duran’s full recovery. Today, on the 50th anniversary of one of Duran’s greatest fights, this his rematch with fellow great Esteban De Jesus, “Hands of Stone” is fighting another, far more serious fight.

It goes without saying how we all hope Roberto pulls through.

Duran suffered a health scare back during the Pandemic, when he was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID. Duran kicked Covid’s ass and we have to believe he will do the same again here.

Sadly, as fans know, we lost one of the celebrated ‘Four Kings’ three years ago, this when Marvelous Marvin Hagler unexpectedly passed away aged just 66. It would be a real heartbreaker if we were to lose Duran here in 2024.

Again, let’s all get behind the man who has been called the greatest lightweight boxer who ever lived, as we wish him to a full and speedy recovery. It may be a cliché, sure – but there will never, ever be another Roberto Duran. A world ruler at an amazing four weights, this from 135 pounds to middleweight, Duran has to be ranked in anyone’s top-10 greatest fighters in history list.

“He is a champion and will win this fight,” wrote WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on social media. Amen to that.