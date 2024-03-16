Ryan Garcia Insists Fight with Haney is On, But Uncertainty Remains

Ryan Garcia has taken to social media to let fans know that his fight with Devin Haney is still going down for April 20th.

A video surfaced last night showing the 25-year-old Ryan hitting the bottle hard, appearing to be downing wine. Kingry was drinking straight from the bottle, without even using a glass, and sounding agitated.

It’s not exactly the most inspiring thing a fan likes to see from an athlete heading into a fight that most see him losing. That image reinforces people’s view that Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) doesn’t believe he can defeat WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and is just cashing out.

Fans Skeptical After Social Media Meltdown

After noting that Ryan deleted his Instagram posts and said he’s refusing the New York State Athletic Commission’s request to be mentally evaluated, fans wonder if it will happen. Ryan says he’ll sue the Commission if they attempt to force him to be evaluated.

“Stop all that talk; it’s a fight. I don’t know about you guys, but I feel perfectly fine. I’m about to head to the gym and spar,” said Ryan Garcia on X, letting his followers know that his fight against Devin Haney is still on for April 20th.

“All that ‘cancel the fight’ talk, stop all that. We train hard. We’re just passionate about things we feel we need to be passionate about,” said Ryan.

If the New York State Commission insists that Ryan be mentally evaluated before his fight with Haney on April 20th can proceed, we could have a big problem if Garcia chooses to refuse.

Golden Boy Promotions has a backup, Arnold Barboza Jr., if Ryan can’t go through with the fight for any reason. However, that would hurt PPV sales for the April 20th event. Haney isn’t a PPV attraction; of course, neither is Barboza Jr.

DAZN would have to decide whether to keep the April 20th event on PPV or do the smart thing and put it on regular non-PPV.