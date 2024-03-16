Fake News? Mike Tyson Accused Of “Faking” Training Footage Ahead Of Paul Scrap

In a world where “fake news” very much exists, two stories that can be filed under the description have come out within the past few hours. Firstly, and this one seems to be a legit piece of news, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre has poured cold water on the recent suggestion that his two fighters – superstar and pound-for-pound best Terence Crawford, and British name Chris Eubank Jnr – will fight each other this summer.

“It’s fake news man I don’t know who put that out there,” BoMac said to Pro Boxing TV. “Somebody said Eubank did. He could be just playing, or something like that. But you know, stay in the gym, so anything come his way he’ll be ready for it.”

It will be interesting seeing who Eubank does actually fight next, with that big one with Conor Benn now seemingly dead in the water, can Eubank land himself another big fight instead? As for who Crawford’s next dance partner will be, it could be Tim Tszyu, if Tszyu beats Keith Thurman on the 30th of this month.

Now to some allegations of “fake news” regarding Mike Tyson. Or rather suggestions of a fake workout involving Tyson.

Tyson, 57, will of course face Jake Paul, 27, in Texas in July. And Tyson has been regularly releasing short training clips, from Day 1, March 13, to the present. And in the clips, Tyson does look explosive, fast, and powerful. However, UFC warrior Chael Sonnen has put it out there that Tyson’s workouts have been faked.

“In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and t-shirt first,” Sonnen wrote on social media.

Ouch.

Has Tyson really be “faking it” or has the former heavyweight king been putting in genuine work ahead of the fight that, like it or hate it, will be viewed by millions on Netflix? Would Tyson actually put out doctored footage to impress fans? It sure seems a stretch, and the footage that is out there looks real enough to me.

How about you guys?

In the meantime, fans are still waiting to hear the full set of rules that will be in place for Tyson Vs. Paul. Will it be an actual sanctioned fight or not?