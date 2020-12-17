Watch Live: Canelo Alvarez – Callum Smith Presser Live Stream

Thursday December 17 – FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE – 12noon CT/10am PT/1pm ET/ 6pm UK

Friday December 18 – WEIGH-IN

from 11am CT/9am PT/ 5pm UK/ 10pm UK

The weigh-in will take place at 12noon ET on Friday afternoon, streamed live on YouTube.

DAZN, the leading global sports destination, has teamed up with international football icon, Harry Kane, to produce ‘40 DAYS: CANELO VS. SMITH’. The three-part docuseries debuts on DAZN’s Global platform today and spotlights the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez as he returns to the super middleweight division to face undefeated champion Callum Smith on Dec.19.

This latest edition of 40 DAYS explores what it truly takes to be recognised as number one in the world. Canelo Alvarez is looking to cement his pound-for-pound status by taking on the world number one in yet another weight division, while Callum Smith is out to prove himself and stake his claim against a global superstar. We hear from the fighters themselves and those closest to them during intimate, exclusive interviews with Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso and Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher, as well as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. ‘40 DAYS: CANELO VS SMITH’ is produced in association with Evolve Studios.

“I know what it’s like to prepare for a big match– the sweat and blood that goes into making sure you’re the best athlete you can be, and 40 DAYS captures that like no other series”, said Harry Kane. “I’m excited to team up with DAZN on this latest edition and look forward to watching my fellow countryman take on a pound-for-pound champion of Canelo’s calibre in what is set to be a world-class night of boxing.”

“We are lucky to have unique access to elite fighters training under exceptional circumstances,” said Deirdre Fenton, DAZN Director, Content. “This edition of 40 DAYS details the different approaches of the two fighters and what makes this championship match-up so interesting. Harry is another athlete currently performing at the top of his game in these conditions, making him a fantastic collaborator on this series.”

Episode one of ‘40 DAYS: CANELO VS. SMITH’ will debut today, Dec. 14, exclusively on DAZN’s Global platform across 200+ countries and territories. Episode two will follow on Wednesday, Dec 16, with the third and final episode unveiled on Friday, Dec. 18, the day before the super middleweight title clash in San Antonio, Texas.

‘40 DAYS: CANELO VS. SMITH’ follows hugely successful editions of the series, previously produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s UNINTERRUPTED, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, and Roc Nation.

Canelo Alvarez’s much-anticipated return to the ring against Callum Smith takes place on DAZN on Saturday, Dec. 19 . Alvarez is back in action for the first time since knocking out Sergey Kovalev in November 2019 in Las Vegas to win the WBO light heavyweight title.

He will face tough opposition in the undefeated WBA super middleweight champion in Smith, who has defended the titles twice – stopping Hassan N’Dam in New York in June 2019 and then beating John Ryder in his Liverpool hometown five months later.



