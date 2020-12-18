Jacob Ng continues his explosive form, stops Ioane in, Di Carlo and Ng react

Hard-hitting Australian Jacob Ng continued his explosive form, as he went toe to toe with Hunter Ioane for 5 rounds of their scheduled 10 round IBF and WBO regional title clash in Canberra, with Ng gaining another explosive stoppage victory.

The fight itself was discussed in the aftermath as a potential Australian fight of the year candidate, as both men stood toe to toe from the opening bell, dropping bombs on each other with both likely expecting to win by knockout. This expectation was justified early one as both men touched down from explosive knockdowns, however, it was the flamboyant Ng who recovered best.

It was Ng however with the better quality of work, and his skill and technique were justifiable to that of a world level. The better quality of work had come from Ng throughout and that paid dividends in round number 5, where he walked down Ioane to force the referee to bring the contest to a stoppage.

Ng discussed his victory post-fight. He said, “This was a great fight for the fans. I promised going in I would provide entertainment. I walked to the ring in an entertaining way, I put on an entertaining show and I closed the show. It was a great night.

“Obviously I have criticisms of myself, but I’m you g and I’m improving. I just want to thank my father and trainer Stephen Ng, Team No Excuses, alongside the ACE Boxing Group for all their time and efforts. They have given me the platform to show I’m an entertaining fighter and that you can’t miss it when I fight.”

ACE Boxing Group Promoter Angelo Di Carlo added his take on Ng’s latest explosive performance.

Di Carlo said, “People said Jacob shouldn’t have taken this fight. He wanted to prove those people wrong and he did. He put on one of the most exciting displays you will see anywhere anytime and that’s what the fans want to see.

“I want to see Jacob fight for world titles in 2021. I believe that’s realistic. He’s a top-class fighter who’s only young and with his father Stephen’s guidance in the corner he can definitely go all the way and he will become a world renowned fighter because of the way he fights.”



