Live Boxing Results Tonight: Zepeda vs. Hughes

Explosive William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) battles the wily veteran Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) in a 12-round main event in an IBF/WBA lightweight title eliminator in a Golden Boy-promoted event in Las Vegas. Tonight’s event will be shown live on DAZN at 8 pm ET from the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions)

Live updates on the action will be shown below.

Zepeda and Hughes are vying for an opportunity to fight for a world title against one of the champions.

Both obviously are hoping to fight WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta Davis, but given how selective his management at PBC are with him, that’s not realistic.

Tonight’s Main Card on DAZN at 8 pm ET

William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes

Floyd Schofield vs. Esteuri Suero

Eric Priest vs. Jose Sanchez

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Marquice Weston

Joel Iriarte vs. Bryan Carguacundo

Zepeda has a crowd-pleasing style, thanks to his high work rate, power, and tendency to be involved in wars. Tonight, we’ll see how he does against the evasive style of the 34-year-old defensive artist Hughes.

#4 WBA lightweight contender Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12 KOs) will fight Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) in the 10-round chief support bout. Schofield, 21, could steal the show with an impressive victory. He’s someone that many boxing fans have their eye on as a future star in the 135-lb division, and it’ll be interesting to see how he looks tonight.