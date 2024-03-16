Joe Joyce Stops Kash Ali, But Questions Remain – Boxing Results

Former WBC interim heavyweight champion Joe Joyce (16-2, 15 KOs) put on a Foreman-esque performance with a tenth-round knockout of journeyman Kash Ali (21-3, 12 KOs) in a confidence-booster-level fight on Saturday night at the World Resort Arena in Birmingham, England.

The big 6’6″, 286 lbs Joyce slowly wore down Kash with pressure and sledgehammer blows to tire him out. Joyce’s power looked as good as always, but his weight slowed him down, making it a slightly more difficult fight than it should have been.

Weighty Concerns

Joyce’s extra weight was a problem because he was way too heavy and couldn’t move around like he’d been accustomed to when he was fighting in his mid-250s. He’s been eating too well in the last two years, and tonight, it showed.

In the tenth round, Joyce landed a picture-perfect right hand to the head of Kash, dropping him like he’d been shot. To his credit, Kash got up and looked like he wanted to continue fighting, but referee Kevin Parker chose to stop the contest. The time of the stoppage was at 2:53 of round ten.

If the fight had been allowed to continue, Joyce would have immediately dropped Kash again because he was hurt, beaten up, and exhausted from the punishment that he’d endured.

Although Joyce’s shots looked slow throughout, they were heavy Foreman-like punches with a lot of weight and power behind them. Kash took too many of them tonight, and the end result was him being stopped. He was ready to be stopped in the seventh, but Joyce couldn’t finish him due to his slow hand speed and poor accuracy.

The 38-year-old Joyce’s win was his first since his 11th-round knockout of Joseph Parker in September 2022. In Joyce’s last two fights, he was knocked out by Zhilei Zhang.

After the second KO loss to Zhang, many boxing fans felt that Joyce was washed as a fighter, but he proved tonight that he still has a lot left in the tank. The only thing Joyce needs to do now is get in shape, lose 30 lbs, and be more active. If he’s lucky, the Saudis could choose him for one of their cards.