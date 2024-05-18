Live Boxing Results Tonight: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Tonight, IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will take on WBC champion Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) to try to collect the last belt to become the undisputed #1 in the division.

Fight information:

Ringwalks for Fury-Usyk: Approximately 6:05 p.m. ET / 11:05 p.m. UK

Event Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. UK

Full Card: Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV and ESPN PPV

Updates and results will be shown below of the action:

Light heavyweight Daniel Lapin (9-0, 4 KOs) made easy work of Octavio Pudivitr (9-2, 4 KOs), scoring a first-round knockout. in the first round. The southpaw Lapin hit Pudivitr with a right jab, and he immediately backed off.

Lapin then finished Pudivitr off with several shots, sending him to the canvas. Pudivitr’s left eye appeared to have been injured from the jab that Lapin hit him, and that was what led to him being stopped. The time of the stoppage was at 1:47 of the first round.

Featherweight Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) put on a left hook clinic tonight, defeating Hasibullah Ahmadi (16-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-round one-sided contest in the first fight of tonight’s card.

Lowe knocked Ahmadi with a perfectly placed left hook to the head in the 8th round. The score was 97-92. In the early rounds, Ahmadi fought well, landing a lot of shots on the easy to hit Lowe, reddening his face.

However, in the second half of the fight, Lowe’s pressure and left-hand power proved too much for Ahmadi, who faded quickly. The win for the 30-year-old Lowe was his fourth consecutive.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Battle for the undisputed championship

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis: The two former cruiserweight champions meet in a rematch for the vacant IBF title.

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace: IBF super featherweight title holder Cordina defends against Cacace.

Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel: Unbeaten heavyweight contenders Sanchez and Kabayel meet in a fight that could steal the show.

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev: Heavyweight prospect Itauma continues to develop with this showcase fight.

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar: Former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev resumes his career.

In the main event, WBC champ Fury will need to impose his size advantage over the master boxer IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk for him to stay on top. It’s not a good sign that Fury needed two training camps to take off the weight that he’d packed on over the years.