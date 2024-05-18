Live Boxing Results Tonight: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk

In the main event tonight, Emanuel Navarrete goes after the vacant WBO lightweight belt against unbeaten #1-ranked contender Denys Berinchyk in a fight scheduled for 12 rounds at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Start time for main card: 10:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+.

Undercard results will be posted below for tonight’s fight results from the Pechanga Arena.

Giovanni Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) faces Brian Norman Jr. (25-0, 19 KOs) in a twelve-round bout for the vacant WBO interim 147-lb belt in the co-feature bout on the card.

In the headliner, Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs) comes into the fight seeking his fourth division world title belt. The 29-year-old Top Rank-promoted Navarrete has been fighting at super featherweight since last year, and he holds the WBO title in that division.

The 36-year-old, Ukraine-born Berinchyk comes into the fight with recent wins against Anthony Yigit and Yvan Mendy. Berinchyk has been a professional for nine years, and tonight’s fight marks the occasion when he faces his first notable opponent.

It’s taken Berinchyk a long time to get to this level, so it should be interesting to see how he handles the power and long reach of the 5’7″ Navarrete. Berinchyk has the skills to win this fight, but he’s going to have to deal with Navarrete’s power.