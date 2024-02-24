Live Boxing Results Tonight: Santiago vs. Nakatani, Inoue vs. Ancajas

WBC bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago (28-3-5, 14 KO) defends against unbeaten Junto Nakatani (26-0, 19 KO) in a 12-round fight tonight live on ESPN+ at The Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The event will be shown at 4:00 am ET on ESPN+ and 9 am UK time.

B247 will give live updates and results of tonight’s action on the Santiago vs. Nakatani card.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:00 am ET)

Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani

Takuma Inoue vs. Jerwin Ancajas

Kosei Tanaka vs. Christian Bacasegua

Riku Masuda vs. Jonas Sultan

On the undercard, WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KO) will defend against former IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KO), who has lost two out of his last three fights.

Interestingly, Takuma, the brother of Naoya Inoue, has become a world champion, as few would have predicted that he would ever win a world title after watching him soundly beaten by Nordine Oubaali five years ago in 2019.

Takuma was perfectly positioned to capture the vacant WBA 118-lb title last year in April, fighting the 41-year-old Liborio Solis. It couldn’t get any better than this for Inoue if you tried, and he responded by beating the older fighter.

With that said, there’s a good chance Takuma will lose his WBA belt tonight against the hard-hitting Ancajas if he has a thing left. Takuma fights with anger and seems to lose his cool when he gets hit. He gets frustrated easily and might go to pieces once Ancajas starts nailing him with heavy shots. He’s nothing like Naoya in terms of talent and disposition.

Also on the card is Kosei Tanaka (19-1, 11 KO), who will be fighting Christian Bacasegua (22-4-2, 9 KO) for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.