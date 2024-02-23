Matias Fires Back at Teofimo: “I’ll Close His Mouth and Make Him Quit”

Subriel Matias, the IBF light welterweight champion, reacted predictably over negative comments made by Teofimo Lopez towards Puerto Rican fighters. Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) says he’s going to “close” WBO 140-lb champion Teofimo’s mouth and make him “quit” when they fight.

Matias Signs with Matchroom, Stays Busy

Matias signed with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, and he plans on keeping him busy and eventually putting him in with a big name. He’ll be fighting this summer in June or July in Puerto Rico, but not against Teofimo, unfortunately.

“This year, if everything goes good, we plan to do two fights. Next year, we plan to do three at least and keep it busy,” said Subriel Matias to Fighthype about his activity level.

“I would fight with the Devil if they put him in front of me. That doesn’t matter. That style of Richardson Hitchins is the one that I want that I adapt to it. So, I want him in front of me,” said Matias when asked about his thoughts on a potential future fight against stable-mate Richardson Hitchins.

If Hitchins defeats Gustavo Lemos in their IBF 140-lb title eliminator on April 6th, he’ll be the mandatory for Matias, and we could see those two fighting soon. Hitchins is a runner, so it’ll put Matias in a situation where he’ll need to chase him around the ring.

Teofimo’s Disrespect Fuels Matias

“They’re going to talk about it until they put him in front of me. After they put him in front of me, it’s my job to close his mouth, and that’s it,” said Matias, reacting to being told that Teofimo Lopez is saying that Puerto Rican fighters are soft. “I’m going to make him quit.”

It’s questionable whether Teofimo will agree to fight Matias while he’s fighting at a high level. We’ll likely see Teofimo avoid Matias until he starts showing vulnerability, which, at that point, he’ll be chomping at the bit to face him. That’s assuming that Teofimo’s career doesn’t evaporate soon.

“I don’t have interest in that fight, but I see the possibility of Pitbull knocking out Rolly,” said Matias, predicting a stoppage win for Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz over WBA light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their fight next month on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.