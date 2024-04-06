Live Boxing Results Tonight: Hitchins vs. Lemos

Future star of the 140-lb division, Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) fights tonight in the 12-round main event against the big-punching Argentinian Gustavo Lemos (29-0, 9 KOs) in an IBF light welterweight title eliminator in the 8:00 p.m. ET event in an Matchroom Boxing-promoted card on DAZN at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas.

Tonight’s start time for event: 8 pm ET / 1 am in UK LIVE on DAZN

Main event ringwalks at approximately 10:37 pm ET / 3:37 am in UK.

B247 will be giving live updates and results below of tonight’s action on the DAZN card.

Tonight’s main Card on DAZN at 8 pm ET

Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos

Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman

Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Gauto

Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud

Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya

Preliminary fights on DAZN at 6:40 pm ET

Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Vicente

Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez

If victorious tonight, the Mayweather-esque Hitchins still hasn’t decided whether he’ll choose to fight for a world title against IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias next or if he’ll go the WBC route to battle for the belt against champ Devin Haney. There are plus and minuses for the talented Hitchins either way.

In the chief support bout, unbeaten super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) fights the unbeaten Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) in a 12-round stepping stone-level fight.