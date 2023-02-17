Leigh Wood, Mauricio Lara Ready For War!

Wood & Lara Weigh-In At Featherweight Limit Of 126 Pounds – Watch the fight LIVE on DAZN!

The weights are in for tomorrow night’s expected thriller/war between featherweights Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara. And, although both guys made the weight at the first attempt, both men came in bang on the limit of 126 pounds. Wood, who will be defending his WBA title, is a massive featherweight, yet he did not look to be drained in any way. Lara, who quashed whispers that he had been struggling with the weight, looked ripped and ready himself.

The two warriors then had yet another head-to-head, with the two exchanging words in different languages, with neither man likely to have understood what the other was saying. After a little pushing, with both men flexing for the cameras, the two briefly spoke with the media.

Challenger Lara, 25-2-1(18) said he will win by knockout, that he will be the new champion. Lara’s prediction was understandably met by a torrent of boos from the Nottingham crowd, all of them fully believing their hero Wood will do the business and hold onto his belt. Champion Wood, 26-2(16) and the taller man by some margin, never gave a prediction, instead asking his fans to again “bring the noise” on Saturday night. “Let’s do this,” Wood said.

The fans cannot wait for this fight, nor can the pundits and plenty of fellow fighters, either active or retired. There is, without a doubt, that element of buzz in the air with this one. Something special is expected to happen. Something extra-violent. The fighting styles and temperament of the two fighters seems destined to give us a truly great fight. Wood can box as well as punch, and some experts have advised him to box, to stick and move, to use his skills in there with Lara, to not get involved where he doesn’t have to. Wood, however, has said that Lara “will not have to look for me.”

Both men see a relatively short fight, with Lara saying the fight will not go past five rounds. In reality, this one could rage on into the deep waters of the Championship Rounds.

Prediction: Wood has to dig incredibly deep, he maybe has to get off the floor more than once, before he gets his hand raised at the conclusion of 12 hugely entertaining rounds.

