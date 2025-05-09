DAZN Official Weights: Cacace vs. Wood – for Saturday in Nottingham

Ahead of tomorrow night’s thoroughly expected war at super-featherweight, this one between Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood, both men hit the scales a short time ago. Both British warriors made the 130-pound limit without issue. Indeed, the two men each tipped in at the exact same weight, 129.8 pounds. The event will be shown live on DAZN this Saturday, May 10th.

(Credit: Queensberry)

And it’s fair to say that both men look to be in utterly ripped, fantastic shape. The fight, which will see former 126-pound champ Wood move up to face fellow former champ Cacace (who vacated, never lost in the ring, his IBF title so as to be able to move forward with tomorrow’s fight, one all fans have been excited about from the get-go), will take place in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham.

And at today’s weigh-in, Wood implored his fans to “bring the noise.” Wood added that he will “bring the rest.” And in at least two modern-day classics that so endeared him to fight fans, Wood sure did bring the heat. Cacace, though, will bring plenty of heat of his own.

Complete Weights

Anthony Cacace 129 vs. Leigh Wood 129.8

Ezra Taylor 173.8 vs. Troy Jones 173.8

Liam Davies 125.2 vs. Kurt Walker 125.4

Owen Cooper 145.7 vs. Chris Kongo 146.7

Sam Noakes 141.7 vs. Patrik Balaz 141

Lewis Williams 226 vs. Viktar Chvarkou 218.6

Huey Malone 139.5 vs. Jakub Laskowski 141.1

Charlie Senior 128.5 vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes 129.9

Joe Cooper 163.4 vs. Dmitri Protkunas 162.8

Joe Tyers 134.2 vs. Mario Portillo 136.2

Harris Akbar 156.7 vs. Octavian Gratii 156.6

Nico Leivars 124.6 vs. Darwing Martinez 12

“I won’t disappoint, I promise,” Wood went on to say. “I always perform best when I’m the underdog.”

Belfast’s Cacace, who is 23-1(8) to Wood’s 28-43(17), said that he is “raring to go.”

“It’s time to go,” Cacace said today. “This was the final stretch. Now to refuel. Let’s fight. I’m just raring to go.”

And to repeat, we fans who know all about the kind of stuff Cacace and Wood are more than capable of bringing, simply CANNOT wait for the first bell tomorrow night.

Who wins?

After much back and forth, I’ve come to the original conclusion I had, that Cacace, after being taken to hell and back, and most likely knocked down, will stop Wood late on. This is a fight that sees both men hit the mat, and get buzzed and wobbled more than once a piece, and is a fight so fierce that a rematch is instantly called (see screamed) for.

The betting odds will be obeyed in Nottingham, much to the heartache of Wood’s army of fans. But it would of course be no surprise if Wood made a sheer mockery of my prediction and of the odds. It’s unwise to bet against Leigh Wood, no matter who he is sharing a ring with.