Lamont Roach Dreams of a Rematch: Can He Even Survive Round 1 with Tank Davis?

Lamont Roach revealed that the contract for his fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis includes a rematch clause. Their rescheduled March 1st fight will be at a venue yet to be determined. Fans believe that Tank will knock out Roach fast.

Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is telling fans to “get ready” for a second fight between him and Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) because he intends to beat him in their first fight on March 1st.

Boxing fans are laughing at Roach, 29, on social media, saying he’s NOT going to win and will never get the chance to rematch Tank after he’s knocked out.

“There’s a rematch clause, people. So get ready for two fights and after I beat him(Gervonta Davis) the 2nd time. I’ll ask the WBA to let me go up to 140 and fight Rayo [Valenzuela for his light Welterweight belt,” said Roach on X.

The Roach fight is considered the standard cherry pick for Tank Davis has become his trademark during his 11-year professional career. Tank’s management has kept him protected during his career to keep him from getting picked off by the killers in the three divisions he’s fought in.

Roach was selected from the super featherweight division to be Tank Davis’ challenger, and initially, the excuse was that the fight would do good regional numbers in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area on the East Coast. However, with the fight scheduled to occur initially at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for December 14th, that took away the regional argument for why this fight is happening.

Boxing fans wanted to see Tank fight Edwin De Los Santos, Keyshawn Davis, Floyd Schofield, Andy Cruz, or William Zepeda next. Choosing the 130-pounder, Roach, over those guys was a bad look on Tank’s part because it was such a poor choice.

Tank’s management is making sure he doesn’t get beaten, and the only way they can do that is by soft matchmaking.