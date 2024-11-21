Ben Shalom Says Zhilei Zhang Has Now Been Ordered To Fight Bakole

As fight fans are aware, Agit Kabayel, who was recently ordered by the IBF to fight Martin Bakole in a final eliminator, withdrew from the purse bids, his move leaving Bakole looking for his next foe. Now, Bakole’s promoter Ben Shalom, speaking with Sky Sports, says Zhilei Zhang, the IBF No5, has been ordered to fight Bakole, who is eager to fight and win a bout that will see him become the IBF mandatory challenger. But Shalom says he fully expects Zhang to run from the fight.

Shalom feels Bakole is being avoided, there is no doubt about that, and to be fair, it does look like it. Ultimately, Bakole wants all the heavyweight titles, starting with the IBF belt that is currently held by Daniel Dubois.

“Agit Kabayel pulled out of the purse bids. He didn’t want the fight. Zhilei Zhang has now been ordered. We expect him to turn the fight down too,” Shalom said. “They can run but they can’t hide. Martin is in a great position. He will fight for the mandatory spot against whoever is willing to step up and then fight for the IBF title. There is a reason people don’t want to fight Martin……he is the bogeyman of the division, but his time is coming and once he becomes IBF champion he can rule the division for a long time.”

So, will “Big Bang” Zhang swerve the Bakole fight too? We’ll have to wait and see. But Bakole has to fight someone, or that should read someone HAS to fight him. Kabayel took a pass, and if Zhang does the same it will be Frank Sanchez next in line, Sanchez last seen being stopped by Kabayel.

As for IBF ruler Dubois, his February challenger is still to be officially named, with Dubois free to fight his voluntary but then to fulfil his next mandatory assignment in June, Dubois to be notified of the mandatory on April 22.

Bakole, 21-1(16) just wants to fight, but who wants to fight him? It’s already been over three months since Bakole last fought, this his KO win over Jared Anderson, and Bakole is hungry for action.