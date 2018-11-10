Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov & Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian – weigh-in results

Krzysztof Glowacki & Maksim Vlasov and Mairis Briedis & Noel Mikaelian all make weight ahead of Saturday’s two Ali Trophy Cruiserweight Quarter-Finals at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA.





Ali Trophy Quarter-Final & vacant Interim WBO Cruiserweight World Championship.

(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

Krzysztof Glowacki, Poland (31-1, 19 KOs): 196 lb/88.90 kg

“I am really glad to be in Chicago,” said former WBO World Champion Glowacki after weighing in and having an intense staredown with his opponent. “I am expecting a great fight with a lot of Polish people attending. We can both feel the fight is approaching, so you can feel the adrenaline.”

Maksim Vlasov, Russia (44-2, 25 KOs): 198 lb / 89.81 kg

“It is a very big deal and very important for me to be part of this great Super Series,” said Vlasov. “I feel I am going to give a great performance and show my beautiful boxing style. It is going to be an entertaining and spectacular fight. I can see he is also very determined and I expect a war!”

Ali Trophy Quarter-Final & WBC Diamond Title:

Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs), Latvia: 198.4 lb /89.99 kg





“This is sport, this is boxing and we are going for new goals,“ said Briedis, a former WBC World Champion and a Season 1 semi-finalist. “I predict a good show and very good boxing.”

Noel Mikaelian, Germany (24-1, 10 KOs): 199.8 lb /90.62 kg

“It is very prestigious and I am honoured to be a part of it” said Mikaelian on fighting in the WBSS. “I am excited and looking forward to tomorrow. He is a really good fighter, but his time is over and I will become the champion.”

Fans in the U.S. can watch the Ali Trophy quarter-finals LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO1

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) beat Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – UD

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) beat Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) – UD

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) beat Jason Moloney (Australia) – SD

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&