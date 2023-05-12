Krassyuk Says “Everything Is Possible After Usyk Wins [The Dubois Fight]”

This week, fight fans read how “fresh talks” have begun regarding a heavyweight unification showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury – you know, the fight that should have already happened by now. It’s likely plenty of fans groaned when/if they read about the resumed talks, so frustrating was it seeing, we thought, the Fury-Usyk fight come so close to happening only for it not to happen.

So, is there any chance this fight could still happen? Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk spoke with Sky Sports and he said that “everything is possible after Usyk wins.”

Wins what? A mandatory defence against Daniel Dubois, that’s what. This is the fight that will be next for Usyk, Krassyuk says, and then it may or may not be Fury out in the Middle East.

“We are now concentrating on Dubois as the next step,” Krassyuk said. “Everything else is possible after Usyk wins.”

As of right now, there is neither a date nor a venue for the Usyk-Dubois fight, but it could happen in the summer. Krassyuk commented on the things Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum said about the unification fight again being talked about, for Saudi Arabia in December.

“He is saying that he had talks with Saudi people on Fury versus Usyk. Not us,” Krassyuk said.

So it will be Usyk-Dubois next and then, basically, anything could happen. It’s probably fair to say, though, that many fans will this time be reluctant to get all excited about seeing a Fury-Usyk fight until there is some real and absolute progress made between the two sides, with everyone on the same page.

But what can we expect from Usyk Vs. Dubois? Dubois, beaten only by Joe Joyce, can bang, and he has shown heart along with some skills. But for many, Usyk is on a whole other level. Cleverer, far more experienced, a more complete fighter/boxer, Usyk seems to have every advantage other than age (at 36, Usyk is older than Dubois by some 11 years) and punching power.

Can YOU see Dubois pulling it off when the time comes?