Bad Blood Ahead Of John Riel Casimero vs Fillipus Nghitumbwa

Super bantamweights John Riel Casimero and Fillipus Nghitumbwa have weighed-in ahead of their fight of tomorrow night in Paranaque City, and both guys exchanged some verbal taunts after having made weight. Former three-weight champ Casimero weighed-in at 121.6 pounds, as did Nghitumbwa, the reigning WBO global champion.

Casimero, 32-4(22), who was stripped of his WBO bantamweight title for failing to make weight for his mandatory defence against Paul Butler (who was elevated to champion as a result) is the older man but he is a big favourite to defeat Namibia’s Nghitumbwa, 12-1(11). The 27 year old, who lost his pro debut but has gone 10-0 since September of 2017, will be having his first fight outside of Africa, while Casimero will enjoy home advantage in the Philippines.

This fight is a big step up in class for Nghitumbwa, who calls himself “Energy,” and the 34 year old Casimero has vowed to score the KO win. Or, to put it more accurately, Casimero says he is going to “take his head off.”

The two got into it after weighing in.

“You’re no longer a champion, just a former champion and will never be a champion again,” Nghitumbwa said to Casimero, this angering the 34 year old. “I am the champion and will still be the champion tomorrow.”

Casimero, who some may class as a four-time champ if he wins tomorrow (although many will not recognise the WBO global strap that will be on the line tomorrow), responded in kind.

“I am very excited for this fight,” Casimero said to the media. “I am going to take his head off.”

With both men predicting a knockout victory, fans could see a good fight tomorrow, maybe something special. Casimero, who has had just one fight since losing the WBO bantam belt outside of the ring – this a quick KO win over an over-matched foe in Ryo Akaho in December – is often involved in exciting fights, although his win over Guillermo Rigondeaux was far from thrilling. As for Nghitumbwa, we don’t really know how good he is.

Casimero has to be the pick to win, based on his experience and proven ability, but Nghitumbwa, who last boxed in October and has won his last seven by stoppage, is certainly talking a good game going into this one.

If for one hope to be able to catch this fight somewhere.