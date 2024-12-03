Klitschko vs. Fury II? Turki Alalshikh Reveals Ambitious Plan

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh says he wants to set up a rematch between retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko and Tyson Fury in 2025, provided the Gyspy King defeats unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on December 21st.

Klitschko’s Comeback

Wladimir will turn 49 next May, yet he looks physically in better shape than Fury, with more muscles, and overall a lot healthier. If you took away Wladimir’s gray hair, he and Fury would look the same age, except one would have a more toned physical. That being Wladimir. Fury will never be mistaken for body beautiful.

Fury upset then IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Wladimir, winning a 12-round unanimous decision on November 28, 2015 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The victory launched Fury’s career, giving him legitimacy from being previously viewed as a domestic-level heavyweight to a world-class one.

Although Fury never beat anyone near as good as Wladimir during his career, it made him popular and wealthy beyond anyone’s imagination. This is a long shot to make this fight because Fury is NOT expected to defeat Usyk in their rematch, and if he has no titles, that would foil Turki’s plans for Wladimir to have a shot at becoming the oldest heavyweight world champion.

“The result of Tyson vs. Usyk, a lot of people are waiting for them. One of them is Dubois. Another is Joshua. At the same time, there is a third person,” said Turki Alalshikhn to Ariel Helwani’s site about the potential next opponent to challenge the winner of the December 21st rematch between unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. “I am dreaming of seeing this fight to give chance if he accepts to give Klitschko to give back to be the oldest heavyweight champion ever. To give him the chance. This is perfect,” said Turki when told that that Wladimir will turn 49 in May 2025. “Of course, he won’t fight Usyk if he wins because they’re two heroes from Ukraine will not fight each other. This is the dream,” said Turki about his wanting Fury vs. Wladimir Klitschko rematch from their clash nine years ago in 2015. “Fury has a lot of people that want him in the line. Klitschko, all the people want to see it from 2015 again, and tehre’s also Joshua, which would be the hugest Britain fight ever [against Fury]. Of course, Dubois deserves this chance. Let’s see.

Fury didn’t look particularly impressive beating Wladimir nine years ago. He was mostly scratching at the air with his lead hand, trying to make Klitschko wary of unleashing his powerful left hook and right hand.

Wladimir had all the offensive tools in his favor, but he wouldn’t throw. He was 39 years old, which is the textbook definition of a gunshy older fighter who could no longer pull the trigger on his punches. Fury did nothing special in the fight. It was more of a case of Wladimir being unable to pull the trigger due to his advanced age. After being tired for seven years, one can only imagine what he’s like.