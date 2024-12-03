Is Gervonta Davis Serious About Retirement? Fans React to His Unexpected Decision

A bitter-looking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis said today that he’ll retire after three more fights in 2025. Sounding like a politician who had lost a campaign, an unsmiling, sorely-looking Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) announced his plans, saying he’s “out” of the sport after next year. The sour look on Tank’s face was priceless. He was one unhappy camper.

Countdown To Retirement

Few fans on social media believe Tank (30-0, 28 KOs), viewing him as emotional, upset at being dumped on for his choice of his cherry pick of the light-hitter Lamont Roach as his opponent for his next title defense of his WBA lightweight belt on March 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The fight will be shown on PBC on Prime Video PPV for a price yet to be determined, but some expect it to be in the $75 range.

“After next year, I’m out of it,” said Gervonta Davis to the media, revealing he plans on retiring in 2025. “3 times this year, then I’m out of here.”

Tank’s delivery of this statement sounded like one of the famous American politicians from the distant past who told the media in 1962 that they wouldn’t have him to “Kick around anymore.” The look on Tank’s face was identical to that of this old guy.

If Tank does retire, he’ll be walking away from a whole lot of loot that he could be picking up by staying around into 2026 and later. There are some big fights that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh would be interested in putting together if he chooses to continue.

Some fans believe that the REAL reason Tank wants to retire is flat-out old-fashioned fear. Hes’ scared of losing to Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis. If Gervonta stays around, the pressure from fans will be immense for him to fight those guys, and getting beaten by them may destroy him mentally, causing him to be tortured by the memories for the remainder of his life.

He’d be like one of those PSTD vets, walking around the block, talking to himself, shaking his head, dealing with flashbacks of what he endured in his battles with Shakur and Keyshawn. So, to avoid that fate, Tank retreats from the front lines goes AWOL and deserts his regiment to keep from suffering. It’s cowardly, yeah, but that’s how it is with some people.