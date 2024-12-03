Gervonta Davis Trashes Shakur Stevenson, Keyshawn Davis: “They’re Nothing”

Gervonta Davis says he’s interested in fighting Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Vasily Lomachenko in 2025 in his final three fights before retiring at the end of the year. He feels those fights can happen.

Tank is not interested in fighting Shakur Stevenson and Keyshawn Davis. He dismisses them as having done nothing during their careers to be worthy of a fight. Tank seems to get riled up when he dismisses Shakur and Keysyawn as options for him next year.

The Chosen Three

Ryan Garcia Devin Haney Vasily Lomachenko

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) will defend his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) next on March 1st on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Roach, 29, hasn’t done anything either. He recently won the WBA super featherweight title, edging Hector Garcia by a 12-round split decision on November 25, 2023. Hector is the same fighter that Tank knocked out in the ninth round last year on January 7th in Washington, D.C.

“Those fights can still happen,” said Gervonta Davis to the media about his interest in fighting Vasily Lomachenko, Ryan Garcia rematch, and Devin Haney in 2025. “After this year, I’m gone. What has Shakur done in the sport? He has done nothing. “The young ones are looking more better than him. Keyshawn. He’s looking way more better than him. I keep screaming his name. He [Shakur] hasn’t done nothing. Keyshawn hasn’t even done nothing. Why do y’all keep saying his name for? “Afraid of what? We don’t have nothing hitting us. He don’t have no offense. Everything is defense,” Gervonta continued about Shakur Stevenson. “Defense only wins in basketball and football. That s*** don’t win in boxing.”

Tank knocked out Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023, stopping him in the seventh round. It doesn’t make sense for Davis to fight Ryan again other than for money purposes. Haney is coming off a loss to Ryan on April 20th and still hasn’t fought since then. As for Lomachenko, it’s questionable if he’ll ever fight again. Some believe he’s going to retire.

“Three times. Trash. The s*** is trash,” said Gervonta when asked why he’s retiring next year. I’m fed up with the whole thing. I’ll be trying to separate myself from the limelight,” said Tank after he retires at the end of 2025.