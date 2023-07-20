Keyshawn Davis Says Crawford Stops Spence: “I Am In No Doubt”

Unbeaten lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis will be in action on Saturday night against Francesco Patera in what will be the 24 year old’s ninth pro bout. And Davis, 8-0(6) is already calling for a shot at reigning 135 pound champ Devin Haney next. There is talk Haney could move up in weight for his next fight, which could come against Regis Prograis, but Davis says he wants Haney “next.”

Davis, a decorated amateur, says he is looking for the stoppage win over Patera, and that he wants belts afterwards.

“I want the belts, and I feel I’m as good as anyone right now,” Davis told Sky Sports. “It will be a hell of a boxing match (me against Haney). I’m more athletic than him and I’ll pull it out, no doubt. I want Devin Haney next. Everything has gone perfectly and I’m ready for a big performance. I’m going into my ninth fight now and I’m a more developed fighter.”

Davis is a real talent for sure, and we will have to see what Haney does next. It is possible, if Haney does move up and vacates the lightweight belts in doing so, Davis will fight for one or more of the vacated titles. This would be a shame as we’d like to see Haney-Davis, but if Haney is done at 135, he is done at 135.

Like everyone else, Davis is excited about the fast-approaching Terence Crawford-Errol Spence fight. Davis has once again been training in the gym alongside “Bud” and he likes what he’s seen. Davis says he has “never seen him like it before,” Davis stating how Crawford has been showing focus that is “absolutely crazy.”

“I’ve never seen Terence looking so good and working so hard,” Davis said. “I’ve been training with him for a good while now, he is like a mentor to me. His focus is absolutely crazy. I have never seen him like it before. He will stop Spence, I am in no doubt. BoMac schedules our sessions at the same time, which is great for me, I learn so much. Training with Terence during the Spence camp, it has just been so intense, I’m looking to putting on my best display yet.”

Let’s see if Davis is right about Crawford Vs. Spence. Plenty of fans and experts have changed their mind a number of times when making a pick on who wins on July 29. But Davis sure sounds confident his guy “Bud” will do it. Davis, who says he wants Haney next, has another potential rival in amateur nemesis Andy Cruz, who just went pro. Cruz beat Davis three times in the amateurs, this moving Eddie Hearn, who signed Cruz up, to say Davis will never be able to beat him at pro level.

Davis naturally disagrees:

“I’m more suited to the pros and would stop him in an eight-rounder, let alone 12,” Davis said.

Davis Vs. Cruz could prove to be a big and exciting rivalry down the road.

…