Frazer Clarke To Face Veteran Kevin Johnson On Eubank-Smith Card

43 year old ring veteran Kevin Johnson has been in the ring with just about everybody – Tyson Fury, Vitali Klitschko, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Kubrat Pulev, Andy Ruiz, Daniel Dubois, Filip Hrgovic. And you can now add the name Frazer Clarke to Johnson’s resume. Or at least you will be able to come January 21. “Kingpin,” as the 35-21-2(19) Johnson is known, will face the unbeaten Olympic bronze medal winner in Manchester on the under card of the Chris Eubank-Liam Smith clash.

31 year old Clarke, who is currently 4-0(3) and coming off a tricky night’s work with Kamil Sokolowski, who “Big Fraze” decisioned last month, might get some additional learning rounds under his belt when he faces Johnson. Johnson might not pick up too many notable wins these days (although he did shock former cruiserweight champ Yoan Pablo Hernandez last year, and Johnson is coming off a draw with Andre Bunga), but he is rarely stopped and Johnson’s ability to survive can see to it that he extends fighters.

Clarke, who is going to have to be fast-tracked due to his age, is still learning plenty in the pro ranks and in this regard the Johnson fight makes perfect sense. Johnson, stopped just three times, could hear the final bell on January 21st. No stranger to fighting in the UK, Johnson will be looking to get his jab going, as he tucks up and boxes his fight. It’s not always anything approaching exciting, but Johnson’s ability to look after himself in a fight is admirable.

Clarke, who may go for the British heavyweight title next year (current holder Fabio Wardley recently told iD Boxing he is up for the fight should it come off) will make something of a statement if he can get Johnson out of there. Frazer has a great future ahead of him and 2023 could see him start getting the big fights. A win over Johnson will serve Clarke well as far as the novice pro getting the additional experience he needs before then.