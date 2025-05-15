Jack Catterall Vs. Harlem Eubank In The Works For The Summer

We’re still handing out a good deal of well deserved praise to Chris Eubank Junior, this after the 12 utterly thrilling rounds of action he and Conor Benn gave us when they finally met after over two years of build-up and hype. And now, another, as yet less well known Eubank is reported to be on the verge of a big fight.

As per a news story from The Ring, Harlem Eubank and his team are working on a deal to fight Jack Catterall this summer. Catterall, best known for his two big fights with Josh Taylor, was last seen losing a 12 round split decision against Arnold Barboza, the February fight contesting the vacant WBO interim belt at welterweight. Now, the 31 year old southpaw from Lancashire is in talks to fight Eubank on July 5 in Manchester, at The AO Arena.

Eubank name stays hot—Harlem looks to level up against Catterall

Catterall, 30-2(13), will be by far and away the biggest name and the best fighter Eubank has fought to date. Indeed, this fight will represent a big step up for the man who is the cousin of Eubank Jr. But Harlem, who is currently unbeaten at 21-0(9), feels he is more than ready to step up, and he has shown us – in good wins over Timo Schwarzkopf and, last time out, Tyrone McKenna – how much of a talent he is. And Eubank has built up quite a large fanbase thanks to him having boxed on terrestrial TV in the UK; with millions tuning in on Channel 5.

“Get the numbers right” – Catterall’s side wants proper payday

Now, Sam Jones, manager of Catterall, says the fight can and will be made so long as his fighter gets paid “what he’s worth.”

“I know Harlem has had a meeting with his side, we’ve had very brief chats about the fight, but the numbers have got to be correct for Jack,” Jones told The Ring. “If we get the numbers we believe Jack’s worth is, then we’ll do the fight next, no problem.”

This one has the look of a very intriguing fight, and it is hoped it will be made. And as Eddie Hearn, who wants to make the fight between his guy Catterall and Eubank, says correctly: the Eubank name is “hot right now.”

Who wins if Catterall and Eubank get it on in July?