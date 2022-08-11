Katie Taylor shuts down Jake Paul for suggesting 126lbs Serrano re-run

Unified women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor has made it clear, very clear – a return fight with Amanda Serrano (yes please!) will take place at 135 pounds, nowhere else. Just a while ago, Jake Paul offered Taylor the “challenge” of taking the return fight with Serrano at either 126 or at a catch-weight (oh, no, not another one, I hear you say) of 130 pounds.

Well, Taylor didn’t beat about the bush when giving Paul a response to his offer – with Taylor calling it “nonsense.” Taylor, speaking on Matchroom Boxing’s Flash Knockdown podcast, said she very much wants the rematch with Serrano, but at 135, and that she plans to be back in the ring in November or December, possibly against Cris Cyborg (who has announced her boxing debut for September).

“What is that about?” Taylor said with regards to Paul’s offer. “I’ve never heard such nonsense in all my life. I’ve never heard someone say something as stupid as that to be quite honest. I think they’re just trying to play a few games. I’m pretty sure Jake knows I’m not going to get down to 126, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a situation where the champion wins but has the rematch in a lower weight division. It is real nonsense. I don’t know if he’s playing games or it’s naivete, but the rematch is going to be at 135 pounds.”

Taylor, who edged Serrano in an instant classic in the summer, added how she was hoping the rematch would come “straight after the last fight,” but it seems far more likely for 2023 now. In the meantime, Taylor is “itching” to get back into the ring.

“The team have been talking to the likes of Cris Cyborg,” Taylor said with regards to her next fight and who it might be against. “I only had two or three days off after the Serrano fight, so I’m just itching to get back in the ring.”

Let’s see how MMA legend Cyborg looks in her boxing debut; is she’s impressive, who knows, maybe Taylor will have her next dance partner. But again, the big one we all want is Taylor-Serrano II. At 135 pounds, of course.