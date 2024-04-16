Devin Haney’s Dad Blames Ryan Garcia for Poor Ticket Sales

Bill Haney blames Ryan Garcia for the tickets not being sold for WBC light welterweight champion Devin’s title defense on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Bill is making Ryan the scapegoat for the poor ticket sales, which is a little surprising.

Thus far, fans have blamed Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) for tickets not selling. His last fight failed to sell in his hometown of San Francisco, and his PPV only sold 50,000 buys, showing that’s not a draw. But for Dev’s dad, Bill Haney, to blame Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), it’s interesting to hear.

I guess we won’t know who’s to blame for the poor ticket sales until Ryan and Devin’s next fight. If one of the two still isn’t selling, we’ll know who hurt sales for Saturday’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

We know that Devin’s fight with Regis Prograis failed to sell last December, a disaster. If that situation continues to stay the same moving into the future, DAZN may not re-think putting Haney’s fights on PPV.

Bill Haney Calls Out Garcia’s Disrespect

“He’s the most disrespectful person that we’ve run into,” said Bill Haney to Fighthype about Ryan Garcia. “If you disrespect like that, more is going to happen to you then just get slapped. You’re getting slapped at the Empire State Building, but on April 20th, it’s going to be an annihilation.

“Ryan Garcia, you better not run. When you’re the best in the world and carrying boxing, it is what it is,” said Bill, claiming that Devin is the best in the world after beating a few guys.

“To have haters like this, it congratulates us. It’s what the sport needed. The rest of the champs, they can’t carry the weight and the scrutiny that goes along with the game. We carried that. At 25 years old, he’s [Devin Haney] done what the best haven’t did.

Ryan Garcia: The Scapegoat for Slow Sales?

“If we’ve done what the best haven’t done, what are we?” said Bill, talking in riddles. “We’re better than the best ever. The ones that haven’t bought [tickets], aren’t sure if Ryan is about this thing,” said Bill, blaming Ryan Garcia for the tickets not selling at the Barclays Center.

“So, what better place to execute a fighter like Ryan than in New York? I don’t care how many people are there. If you do it in New York, it’s going to get around,” said Bill.