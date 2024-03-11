Kambosos Jr Confident He Will Defeat Lomachenko: “I Know That Style Very Well”

Styles make fights, and George Kambosos Jr says he is most familiar with upcoming opponent Vasiliy Lomachenko’s fighting style – Loma’s “Russian kind of style.” Lomachenko is actually Ukrainian, but whatever. Kambosos, who will be squaring off with the gifted southpaw on May 12 in Australia, the vacant IBF lightweight title on the line, told TCB Network he has enough knowledge of the European style of boxing Lomachenko comes from to be able to beat him.

Kambosos, beaten only by common opponent Devin Haney, does have the big advantage of fighting at home, yet Lomachenko, who looked almost back to his brilliantly dazzling best in his close, debatable decision loss to “The Dream,” is the favourite to win in May.

But Kambosos – who recently said that he feels a win over Loma would see him into The Hall of Fame – is sure he has enough stuff to be able to send Lomachenko home from Australia with another loss on his record.

“I come from that Russian kind of style,” Kambosos said. “I know that style very well. I had ten years with that style. Pick up more artillery. Things sometimes happen, and God works in mysterious ways.”

In truth, Lomachenko has a style all his own, his “Matrix” having proven to be one tough puzzle to crack – with only three men having managed it: Orlando Salido, way back in what was Loma’s second pro fight, and Teofimo Lopez and Haney, who also picked up close, debatable decisions wins over Loma.

And although Loma is getting on in years at age 36, we can only judge him by his last fight, and against Haney, Loma looked great. Kambosos, meanwhile struggled against Maxi Hughes in his last fight, Kambosos looking lucky to have got the majority decision win.

It should be a good fight in May, and we all know how tough and determined, how mentally strong as well as physically strong younger man Kambosos is. But Lomachenko’s boxing IQ seems to be on another level here. Unless Kambosos’s physicality and youth can see him turn the fight his way, it seems Loma will outbox his man and regain a portion of the lightweight crown.

A distance fight looks a pretty strong bet here, and some fans may wonder if the officials might be swayed in Kambosos’s favour during the fight, the three judges in particular. Lomachenko could be excused for believing he has been robbed three times, after all, with him never having been truly bested in any pro fight.

If it is close on May 12, might Kambosos be the recipient of a gift decision? We sure hope not. There is, and has been too much ‘home cooking’ in boxing, and it never leaves a pleasant taste in the mouth. Good, honest sportsmanship is what we want to see on May 12. From all concerned.

Pick: Loma on points, but perhaps close on a couple of cards.