Munguia’s a Worthy Challenger for Canelo, Says Robert Garcia

Trainer Robert Garcia sees Jaime Munguia as a genuine risk for undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on May 4th in the dual network broadcast on Amazon Prime and DAZN PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Robert notes Munguia’s ninth-round knockout win over John Ryder last January, a guy against whom Canelo had gone the distance last year, as a signal that he’s ready for this challenge on May 4th. Munguia knocked Ryder down four times in the contest.

Munguia’s Ryder Performance Raises Intrigue

“I think Munguia’s last performance showed that he’s ready and he’s going to compete. He’s going to go out there and give a fight good,” said trainer Robert Garcia to 210BoxingTv about Canelo Alvarez defending his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jaime Munguia next on May 4th.

“He fought Ryder, and Canelo went the distance with him, and Munguia dropped him a few times and finishes him and stops him, which made it look even better for a huge event against Canelo,” said Robert.

Going on Munguia’s performance against Ryder, he’s got a heck of a chance against Canelo, and he could win if he’s not overwhelmed by the moment. Munguia didn’t look nearly as good in his previous against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

If Munguia fights as he did against Ryder, he has the talent to defeat Canelo and possibly stop him. It’ll be interesting to see how Canelo deals with the power, youth, and high work rate of Munguia because he’s a real handful for anyone in the 168-lb division, especially for older fighters/

Munguia: The Cinderella Story Continues

“So, I’m okay with the fight. It’s two Mexicans going against each other. It always sells good,” said Robert. “We know that Munguia is going to go out there and put up some good rounds.

“I pick Canelo. Munguia surprised the world when he became champion, and nobody ever expected him to be a star.”

Very few boxing fans are picking Munguia to win because he’s not looked great in some of his recent fights, but his last performance against Ryder showed that he’s made improvements under new coach Freddie Roach and has evolved.

Respect for Canelo’s Business Savvy

“Now, fighting Canelo on the big stage. It’s huge for him too. He’s from Tijuana. I’m going to be cheering for Munguia,” said Garcia. “I’ve always said Canelo is the smartest businessman in the sport. Maybe we don’t see the fight [David Benavidez] that we want, but I still respect him because he’s a smart businessman.”

Canelo will fight Benavidez if the money is right. It doesn’t look like PBC has the financial backing to afford to bankroll a fight between Canelo and Benavidez, so it’s going to take a different promoter to make it happen.

“He’s got a great team behind him, and they’ve made hundreds of millions. I respect that. I’m going to cheer for Munguia because he’s going to be the one that nobody gives a chance and expects him to be there. He’s from Tijuana, and I love Tijuana,” said Robert.