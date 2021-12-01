George Kambosos confident he’ll beat Devin Haney

Undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. already believes he’ll defeat WBC champion Devin Haney if he gets past Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. this Saturday night in their fight on DAZN in Las Vegas.

Fresh off his big win over Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night, Kambosos says he’ll be attending the Haney vs. Jojo Diaz Jr. fight to potentially face the winner in early next year in front of 80,000 fans in Australia.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) has no preference between the two. He wants to fight whoever emerges as the winner of the Haney-Diaz Jr. clash, which will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Thus far, Haney, 23, hasn’t said anything about not wanting to come to Australia to face Kambosos. If he says no to fighting Kambosos in Australia, he’ll likely end up empty-handed.

“These belts aren’t going anywhere. I’m even hungrier now,” said Kambosos to Fight Hub TV. “Look, the hunter becomes the hunted. That’s what I said to DAZN yesterday.

“Maybe I’ll vacate them and continue being the hunter because that’s all I’ve known, chasing that ladder to get to the top.

“I’m very stubborn, and the way that people are calling me out, and rightfully they will because I have all the marbles now. It was a respectful way. They respect what I did last night. I took out the top guy,” said Kambosos.

With four titles, Kambosos deserves to be calling the shots. He beat the #1 guy in the division in Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), so that makes him the shot-caller.

“It wasn’t like some stupid call out. They respected it. Look, I’ll fight the right guy,” said Kambosos about being called out by the top lightweights after his win last Saturday. “The Devin Haney fight is probably the most likable fight for me. That’s the fight I love, and we’ll see what happens.

“Too fast, too sharp, too strong, but he’s got business to handle first,” said Kambosos when asked how a fight between him and Haney plays out.

“I want to see him against Jojo Diaz and then we’ll make the right decision. Like I said, I don’t duck or dodge anyone. Look at my track record. I fight these guys in their backyards, but this has got to be in Australia.

“I might go down to 130 and become undisputed champion down there. I’ve got the kind of build that can go from 130, 135, 140. It’s very easy. I’ve got that speed and explosive power in and out.

“I’m like Manny Pacquiao with the speed and the way I was throwing punches in getting in and out. I can go up multiple divisions and still be successful. 135 is good right now. I’ve got all the belts. I’m the emperor and top dog. We’ll see what’s next,” said Kambosos.