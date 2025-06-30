Devin and Bill Haney Fire Back at Bob Arum’s “Track Star” Jab Ahead of Brian Norman Jr. Fight

By Jeepers Isaac - 06/30/2025 - Comments

Devin Haney and his dad, Bill Haney, fired back at WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr’s promoter, Bob Arum, after he labeled Devin a “track star” in a thank you post to Turki Alalshikh for setting up a Norman Jr-Haney fight for November.

Haney vs. Arum: “Track Star” Jab

Bill shot back at Arum, calling him “senile, and dumping on him for losing the ESPN contract for his promotional company, Top Rank. Then Devin jumped in, roasting Arum for losing the $90 million contract with ESPN.

What Devin and Bill failed to do is address Arum’s label of “track star,” which many boxing fans believe is fitting after the way Haney performed in his fight against Jose Ramirez on the May 2nd event at Times Square in New York City.

In what was supposed to be just a simple tune-up for Devin against a faded ex-world champion, it turned out to be a horrible bout to watch due to Haney’s unwillingness to engage. He turned the fight into a cat-and-mouse affair.

Fans Predict Haney Running Norman Jr.

Haney (32-0, 15 KOs) will be challenging Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) for his WBO welterweight title in November in a Riyadh Season card. Many fans predict that the former two-division world champion, Devin, will be on the run for 12 rounds, trying to avoid being knocked out by the big-punching Norman Jr.


