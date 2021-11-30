Teofimo Lopez expected to be out until May or June 2022

Trainer Robert Garcia believes that former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez won’t be back in action until May or June due to the cuts he suffered in his 12 round split decision loss to George Kambosos last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) landed many sharp punches that caused a nasty cut over Teofimo’s left eye and bloodied his nose.

Although Kambosos isn’t known for being a hard puncher, he landed enough shots to make a terrible mess of Teofimo’s face.

It might be a good idea for Teofimo to take an extended break until July or August to recover from the beating he took and try to forget what happened.

If Teofimo returns to the ring too soon against one of the top 140-pounders, he could get beaten even worse than what Kambosos did to him.

Teofimo will be champion again

“Even though he won, he still got dropped, and he [Kambosos] was hurt, and he took a beating in the fight. He needs at least a month to heal, and that’ll be the end of December, so how can he fight in February?” said Robert Garcia to ESNEWS.

“There’s no way he’s going to fight in February. Teofimo’s dad was saying he was going to fight in February, and his cut isn’t going to be ready to fight in February.

“That cut it’s going to heal. It’s going to heal in three months, and then you need two or three months to prepare. So, Teofimo probably won’t fight until May or June of next year.

“That’s the boxing world. You lose one fight, and everyone is talking about you getting exposed, and you’re no good. Teofimo will come back strong.

“I know Teofimo will come back, and he just needs to learn from his mistakes.

“A lot of times, you need a loss to learn, so I think Teofimo will come back stronger and be a champion again,” said Robert.

With Teofimo moving up to 140, it’s impossible to predict how his future will play out.

As long as Josh Taylor is campaigning as a light welterweight, it’s challenging to imagine Teofimo beating a guy like that. Taylor’s boxing skills, size, and stamina are too good for him to defeat a fighter like that.

If you’re Teofimo, you might want to avoid fighting Taylor for three or four years so you can age him.

The 24-year-old Teofimo has youth on his side, and he doesn’t need to face the soon-to-be 31-year-old Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) just yet.

It would be better for Teofimo to wait until 2026 before facing Taylor because if he battles him in 2022, he’s likely to destroy him and ruin his career.

Teo doesn’t need to fire his Lopez Sr.

“I think there needs to be a change, and I don’t think it needs to be getting rid of the dad, but the dad does need to learn to make a few changes,” said Robert about Teofimo’s father, Lopez Sr.

“What he did with his son to make him undisputed champion, that’s big. The dad needs to go back to the basics and go back to old school when they were nobodies and had nothing yet and all the hunger they had.

“But they [Team Teofimo] do need to change their way of being and ways of acting and their way of training. Maybe things have changed, but there are some changes that might need to be made.

But if the dad was there from day one to help you become undisputed for one fight, that doesn’t mean you need to change your trainer. Maybe you need to go back to the way you were before,” said Robert.

Well, it wouldn’t hurt for Teofimo to bring in a second trainer to help out his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., because it’s always a good idea to have a second coach that can catch things.

After seeing the way Teofimo gassed out after the first round last Saturday, it would be a good idea to add a strength & conditioning coach.

I mean, this is the second consecutive fight in which Teofimo has faded in the second half, and that’s a sign something needs to be fixed.

Additionally, getting a new cutman would be a good idea because it looked like the guy working on Teofimo’s cuts last Saturday night was too slow and not doing much to stop the bleeding in between rounds.