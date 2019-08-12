Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Scores Quick Comeback KO, vows to become world champ at 168 or 175

Is it too late for 33 year old Julio Cesar Chavez Junior? The Son of a Legend has already fought some long, up and down career – winning the WBC middleweight title and engaging in a few big and high profile bouts. Yet overall, it cannot be denied how Chavez Jr, who took it upon himself to try the unenviable task of following in the boxing footsteps of an all-time great/living legend, is looked at today as a veritable flop. A failure even. The stink from Chavez’ practical non-effort against his superstar countryman Canelo Alvarez still fresh in the minds of fight fans, precious few people were too interested in Julio’s latest attempt at a comeback.





Nevertheless, Chavez boxed this past Saturday night and, as when boxing as a light-heavyweight, he scored a decent enough win over journeyman Evert Bravo, 25-11-1(19). Landing a scorching shot to the midsection, Chavez saw his man fall, his night an early one, a first-round KO. And Chavez, now 51-3-1 with 33 KO’s, proved with his win that he still has some significant and quite enviable fan base.

After scoring his quick win (ahead of which Chavez said he had undertaken the most dedicated training camp of his career for some time), Chavez said he aims to stay active and he called out countryman Alfredo Angulo. Chavez then stated that it is his goal to fight for and win either the super-middleweight or the light-heavyweight title.

The Angulo fight, which has been spoken about for some time, could certainly happen – and this match-up could also prove to be a good action right. But Chavez as a world champion again? That’s a much longer shot, surely.





But Chavez is still fighting, he says he is more focused and dedicated than ever, and he can still punch. Who knows, there might be a belt out there for Junior yet. The May 2017 dud against Canelo now all but forgotten – by Chavez himself, if not the paying fans – the Mexican warrior has one last chance to make things right and see out his eventful career with some honourable and enjoyable fights. Whether or not he can do it is likely up to Julio himself.

Are you still on his side, rooting for him?