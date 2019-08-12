Hearn Assures Us Both Ruiz And Joshua Have Signed For Return Fight In Saudi Arabia; Teases Parker-Chisora Clash May Feature On Undercard

First things first. At the official press conference to announce the Andy Ruiz-Anthony Joshua rematch, which took place today in London, promoter Eddie Hearn assured us all how BOTH fighters have put pen to paper and have signed on for the December 7th rematch set for Saudi Arabia. There was some concern yesterday, when news emerged that Ruiz had yet to sign the contract, that he was holding out for more money.





No need to worry, was the message from today’s presser – Hearn both allaying any fears we may have had about the massive rematch taking place, and defending the choice of venue for the bout (a number of groups have condemned the fact that Saudi Arabia is attempting to try and use this high-profile event as a means to overshadow the poor record of human rights on display there).

So, “The Clash on the Dunes” is on. And there could be more great action to take place on the under-card. Hearn, speaking with Sky Sports, said today he is “looking to build an incredible under-card in Diriyah,” and that the inclusion of the in-the-works heavyweight rumble between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker is entirely possible for the show.





Now we all know the Ruiz-Joshua rematch is a big, big fight, with no real need for a supporting card of any real substance. This fight will sell itself, no doubt. But Hearn, who says the sport of boxing could forever be changed by the showdown in Saudi, aims to put on a spectacular show from top to bottom. There is, we were told today, a chance the Parker-Chisora fight will headline a London card (this seems more likely), but it could go down on the Dec. 7th card.

It would be a big act of generosity on the part of all concerned if Parker-Chisora was served up on a bill many millions of fans would pay to see with or without it’s presence, but we can hope all the same. Who knows, in terms of raw action, a Parker-Chisora battle would perhaps even top the headline act.